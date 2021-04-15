Official: 1 dead after section of Outer Banks bridge drops 110 feet into inlet

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say one person is dead after a portion of an old bridge on the Outer Banks collapsed and fell into the water.

Capt. Jeff Derringer of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office says workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks on Wednesday when that section fell approximately 110 feet into Oregon Inlet.

The accident was first reported by OBX Today, and there was no official word on any other injuries.

The Bonner Bridge sits adjacent to the Marc Basnight Bridge, which replaced it in 2019.