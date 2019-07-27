Officials believe ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robbed 2nd NC bank

HAMLET, N.C. (WNCN) – An east coast bank robbery suspect nick-named the “Pink Lady Bandit” has robbed a second bank in North Carolina, officials say.

The FBI believes she robbed the BB&T located on Raleigh Street in Hamlet.

The suspect is described as a White or Latino female, approximately 5’5″, wearing a white and black dress, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

She has been dubbed “Pink Lady Bandit” because of a distinctive pink handbag she carried in at least two of the robberies.

The woman is accused of robbing banks in different states along the east coast. The first robbery happened at Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 2019. The second robbery occurred on July 23, 2019, at the M&T Bank located at 19511 Camelot Drive in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The third robbery happened at the Southern Bank located at 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina.

In each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the “Pink Lady Bandit”.

