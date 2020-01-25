Officials: Child dies after early-morning fire at NC apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The victim who passed in Friday’s fire was a pre-teen, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said one victim is currently being treated for severe injuries at a local trauma center.
A total of 12 apartments were destroyed; however, four of the damaged apartments were not occupied, officials confirmed.
At approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning, the Onslow County Emergency Operation Center received a call of an active fire at Hinson Arms Apartments on Highway 258.
A joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway.
This investigation includes investigators from the Onslow County Fire Marshal’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Emergency Management, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. Fire Marshal’s Office, Jacksonville Fire Marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Explosive Division.
