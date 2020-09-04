Officials investigate after patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from room window

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after a patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from their room window.
On Friday at 9:30 a.m., a patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from their room window, Vidant Health officials said.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and have been in close communication with the family,” officials said. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and our team members.”
Currently, Vidant Health officials are completing a thorough review of the incident.
- Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
- Fair food returning for pickup at NC State Fair over Labor Day weekend
- Trump says he won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper
- Unprecedented number of absentee ballots requested in NC amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Gov. Cooper signs $1 billion COVID-19 relief bill that includes stimulus payments for parents
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now