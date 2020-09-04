Officials investigate after patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from room window

by: Dalisa Robles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after a patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from their room window.

On Friday at 9:30 a.m., a patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from their room window, Vidant Health officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and have been in close communication with the family,” officials said. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and our team members.”

Currently, Vidant Health officials are completing a thorough review of the incident.

