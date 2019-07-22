Officials: NC teen girl missing for a week could be in Person or Alamance counties

LEASBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are searching for a teen girl who has been missing for more than a week and may be in the Person County area.

Casey Wicker, 16, of Leasburg, was last seen on July 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Wicker is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 8 and weighs approximately 114 pounds.

According to NCMEC, Wicker was last seen with dyed burgundy hair and she may use the alias date of birth of June 23, 2003. She may frequent areas throughout Person and Alamance counties.

If you see Wicker or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST, or the Person County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 597-0500.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now