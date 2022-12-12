DAVIDSON, N.C. (WJZY) – Davidson College Campus Police are working with local and state authorities in the search for a missing student from the college, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.

Somers is described to be around 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 149 pounds, and has short, dark hair. He is a former member of the wrestling team.

Aedan Somers (Davidson College)

“We are in contact with Aedan’s family to provide support. Students affected by events should contact our counseling services if they are in need of support,” Davidson College said in a statement.

The school is asking the public to contact Davidson College Campus Police at (704) 894-2178 with any information.