Officials warn against boarding recent shipwreck at Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) – As the weather warms and more visitors flock to the Outer Banks, a stunning sight might attract unwanted attention.

A ship called the Ocean Pursuit, also known as Cameron Scott, ran aground March 1 and is now deep in sand. The crew was rescued.

The ship is stuck on Bodie Island with much of the structure covered by sand.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place since March, many would-be visitors had never seen the ship until visiting the recently-reopened Outer Banks.

The ship is just a few miles outside Nags Head by the Oregon Inlet and is visible from the new bridge that replaced the Bonner Bridge.

However, the National Park Service is warning visitors about the ship.

“Visitors must not board the shipwreck due to safety concerns,” Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials wrote.

The ship is fast becoming an attraction at the coast as more people figure out how to access it.

The scallop trawler Ocean Pursuit was trying to reach Morehead City when the ship had engine trouble and ran aground, according to OBX Today.

The shipwrecked vessel is about a half-mile south of Ramp 4 on Bodie Island.

More headlines from CBS17.com: