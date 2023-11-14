CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCN) — While many people think of the summer as the time sea turtle hatchlings make their journey to the surf, some turtles are emerging in November, officials at the North Carolina coast say.

“Even though the sea turtle hatching season is winding down, several late-season nests are successfully hatching in the park,” officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore said in a Monday news release.

Park Rangers are warning beach drivers to steer clear of the turtle nests that are about to hatch. Tire tracks in the sand can stop baby turtles from making the crawl to the sea.

Cape Lookout National Seashore released video of two tiny sea turtle hatchlings crawling on the sand to the water from Friday.

“Cape Lookout staff will only close areas of the beach if they believe the eggs are ready to hatch,” the news release said.

Officials also released video of the two tiny hatchlings crawling on the sand to the water from Friday.

“Our last few nests are enjoying this unseasonably warm November weather. Please respect the posted beach closures to ensure the hatchlings can safely reach the ocean,” National Seashore officials said.

Park Rangers said an interactive beach access map is updated with areas for drivers to avoid.