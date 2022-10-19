A pumpkin is seen on the vine in a patch at the Soergel farm in Wexford, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pumpkin loaf, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin latte, pumpkin pie – it’s clear the pumpkin (or pumpKing) reigns over Fall. There are some cities however where the gourd isn’t God.

On a list of 200 of the biggest U.S. cities, Fayetteville came in as the fourth worst city for pumpkin lovers. LawnStarter ranked cities based on easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, pumpkin-related events, and internet searches for pumpkin-related keywords over the past month.

Overall, pumpkin fans in the South hit a rough patch. Nearly every city in the bottom 10 were in the South.

“The South is notoriously bad for growing pumpkins, mostly because of extreme heat and humidity in the region. Disease is another problem,” said LawnStarter.

Best cities for pumpkin lovers Worst cities for pumpkin lovers 1. Portland, OR 1. Macon, GA 2. Los Angeles, CA 2. Laredo, TX 3. New York, NY 3. Kansas City, KS 4. Miami, FL 4. Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville was not the only North Carolina city in the pumpkin rankings. Raleigh made the top 200 best cities for pumpkin lovers at the number 58 spot, Durham ranked 68, Charlotte ranked 109, Greensboro ranked 140, and Winston-Salem ranked 166.

Last week, a 1,461 pound pumpkin came in as the heaviest pumpkin at the NC State Fair. It was grown by Chris Rodebaugh, of Lewisburg, W.Va. Danny Vester, of Spring Hope, grew the largest North Carolina pumpkin, coming in second at 1,217.5 pounds. Stephen Wright from Waynesboro, Va., was third with a gourd that weighed in at 1,106.5 pounds. The world record for heaviest pumpkin comes from Italy with a weight of 2,702 pounds.

Although smaller cities had more pumpkin patches, LawnStarter says big cities got the upper hand in their ranking because of their ability to offer more access and options for treats, beverages and events.