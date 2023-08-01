RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sec. of State Elaine Marshall (D) said Tuesday that her office is “on the brink of a crisis” as state agencies grapple with high vacancy rates and turnover.

Sec. Marshall said the issue has been magnified as her office has seen record numbers of new business creations in North Carolina and processes the registration documents.

“We’re just at a crisis point, drowning in work that we have already,” she said. “We continue to do more and more and more with little investment back in the agency’s capacity to operate.”

Marshall spoke about the issue during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Council of State, which is a group of 10 statewide elected officials that includes her and Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

She noted her agency has 185 employees and has seen business creations increase by 70 percent since the pandemic began.

“It’s just a drag on business, if you will,” she said. She also noted the recent announcement by CNBC that North Carolina once again this year ranked as the number one state in the U.S. for business.

The comments came as Republicans in the General Assembly continue their private talks about what to include in the state budget.

Across state government, about 23 percent of positions are vacant, according to the most recent data from the NC Office of State Human Resources.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) has previously pushed back on the notion that the vacancy issue is a “crisis.”

Legislative leaders already have an agreement on how high the raises should be for state employees and teachers, but they have not revealed what that agreement is.

In their talks late last week, Republicans also agreed on a plan to reduce the state’s personal income tax rate over the next several years. The Senate had proposed lowering it incrementally from the current rate of 4.75 percent down to 2.49 percent in 2030.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said his chamber pushed to include “triggers” in that plan, so that the rate will only drop as long as the state hits certain revenue targets.

Neither he nor Sen. Berger would say what the triggers are or the precise tax rates they agreed on.

“I think it’s something that represents a continued path of reducing taxes in North Carolina but having appropriate safeguards in place,” said Moore.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has been critical of the proposed tax cuts, saying the legislature is underfunding public education and salaries for teachers and state workers even while the state has a multi-billion-dollar surplus.

“The urgent needs that we have across the state, we have the ability to fund them. And here they are arguing about the quantity of tax breaks for those who really don’t need it,” he said.

Sec. Marshall said last year her office transferred about $190.8 million to the general fund, which she noted equates to about $1 million per employee.

She said she thinks her office needs about a dozen additional employees to keep up with the current workload, but she’s concerned about more responsibilities shifting to her office.

Unlike many other states, the secretary of state in North Carolina does not oversee elections.

A Republican-backed bill that passed the Senate would move some of the administrative responsibilities of the NC State Board of Elections to her office. However, the secretary would not have any authority to set election policy.

“This is untenable,” she said.

Sec. Marshall also spoke about the issue in the context of the loss of her husband, Tommy Bunn, just last week.

She said, “I am at a low point in my life, but I shall continue to fight with everything I have for the Secretary of State’s Office.”