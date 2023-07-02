MOUNTAIN ISLAND, N.C. (WJZY) — Two people have life-threatening injuries after an incident on Mountain Island Lake on Saturday, July 1, according to Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

First responders say they were called to the upper portion of the lake just before 5 p.m. Two people were found in the water behind the Imagery Retirement Community located on Horseshoe Beach Bend Road in Gaston County.

Huntersville Fire Dept.

Huntersville Fire Dept.

Huntersville Fire Dept.

According to Gaston County EMS (GEMS), first responders were boating over to the two people in the water, when civilians helped the two into their boat. That boat was piloted over to the Neck Road Boat Ramp on the Mecklenburg County side of the lake where there was more room for emergency vehicles.

GEMS personnel provided life-saving care until Medic could arrive, authorities state. Medic said they airlifted one person and drove another by ambulance to the hospital.

WJZY has reached out to officials to see what led up to the incident.