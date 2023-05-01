BOONE, N.C. (WJZY) — An Appalachian State University sorority said that an altercation between two guests ended in two people being shot.

Deputies say they were called just after 9 p.m. on Saturday to a fight and shooting in the 300 block of Will Cook Road. Witnesses reported a black GMC Pickup driving off.

The Sigma Gamma chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi at Appalachian State University released a statement saying that the two victims were guests at their sorority formal.

Watauga Deputies, Boone Police and NCSHP began searching for the pickup. They say that 27-year-old Stephen Noble was identified as a suspect and officers were able to start talking with him. Around three hours later the Noble surrendered to officers.

Noble is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say both victims were taken to Watagua Medical Center, but have already been released from the hospital.