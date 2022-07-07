A photo taken at 2:51 p.m. of the line of storms moving south over Wrightsville Beach on July 3. (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man who was struck and killed by lightning July 3 near Wilmington has been identified as the husband of a “One Tree Hill” star.

William Friend was on a boat near the beach at Masonboro Island just south of Wrightsville Beach when he was killed, the National Lightning Safety Council reports.

WECT reports deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. to the island with their Marine Unit.

Civilians flagged down the law enforcement officers who were doing a routine patrol.

WECT reports deputies performed CPR on Friend as he was transported to a nearby marina where EMS would meet them.

EMS attempted to resuscitate Friend for 20 minutes but he died at the scene.

Friend married “One Tree Hill” star Bevin Prince in 2016. She appeared on the show from 2004 to 2012.