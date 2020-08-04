Onions distributed at food pantry recalled due to possible salmonella outbreak

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– Onions that were distributed at a food pantry are being recalled due to a possible link to a salmonella outbreak, Chatham County officials said.

The onions were part of Ward’s Produce boxes that are given out at CORA Food Pantry. The food box program helps give food items to families in need.

Onions 52 and Thomson International, the original grower of the onions, have issued a voluntary recall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced August 1.

Officials said loose red onions and three pound bags of yellow onions that were sourced from Utah-based Onions 52 were placed in boxes during events on July 29 and July 30.

Organizers said they have contacted all clients who received the boxes and encouraged them to throw away the boxes and all products inside due to the potential of cross contamination.

The USDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella that may be linked to these onions.

The FDA said there are 396 illnesses reported to date due to this outbreak, three of those have been reported in North Carolina.