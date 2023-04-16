RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning North Carolinians not to fall for a recent scam where the scammer pretends to work for the state.

Screenshot of one of the scammers’ profiles (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the scammer is messaging people on Facebook pretending to be from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

They shared a photo of one of the scammers’ fake profiles, pretending to be ‘Agent Liz Halloran.’

A reverse image search suggests that the scammer’s fake profile photo is an image of Theresa May, a member of Parliament in the United Kingdom.

“You may feel this is silly and everyone should know better. You would be wrong,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.

The post said that scammers like these are experts in making people feel like they are the real deal.

“They victimize people who you would never think would be that gullible,” it warned.