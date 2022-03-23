RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A foundation tasked with distributing approximately $83 million in loans to small businesses in North Carolina did not monitor how the money was spent, according to report released Wednesday by State Auditor Beth Wood (D).

In 2020, the General Assembly allocated federal money to the Golden LEAF Foundation to help qualifying businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was actually a crisis and we needed to get the money out the door, but at the same time it doesn’t mean riding around and just throwing it out the window and letting it fly anywhere,” Wood said in an interview. “Golden LEAF monitored none of the $83 million, none of the $83 million.”

Golden LEAF did not make anyone available to answer questions about the report Wednesday but issued a statement saying they complied with the law.

“Golden LEAF followed the requirements set out in the legislation and by the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office to implement the Rapid Recovery Loan Program. Thanks to support from the Governor and General Assembly, the program provided 1,257 loans to small businesses during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. We appreciate the work of the Office of the State Auditor to review the program,” Scott T. Hamilton said, the Golden LEAF Foundation president and CEO.

In a written response to the auditor’s report, Golden LEAF said it did not monitor spending because it “was not required.”

In addition, the foundation said asking the businesses for the necessary documentation “would have placed additional burdens on those businesses during a period of extraordinary financial stress.”

Golden LEAF added, “Had the legislation or contract included a requirement to monitor the business use of loan proceeds, staffing levels for each entity would have increased to accommodate that requirement and additional administrative funds would have been required and requested from the North Carolina General Assembly.”

Businesses were required to sign certifications, saying they would only use the money for its intended purposes, but Wood said that didn’t go far enough.

“It’s only taking their word for it,” she said. “I think they would all agree that there has to be some accountability for how those moneys are being spent.”

Without adequate monitoring, it wasn’t possible to determine if businesses misused the money or if fraud occurred, she said.

“We have got to figure out that when a crisis hits, when a disaster hits, and we have got to move money to help people, there have got to be some ways to show accountability,” she said. “The state of North Carolina is not prepared for accountability of taxpayer dollars during a crisis.”

She called on Golden LEAF managers to develop a way to ensure people receiving the loans were compliant with the requirements. She also wants the NC Pandemic Recovery Office to include a requirement to monitor spending in future contracts and for the General Assembly to monitor requirements in future legislation dealing with COVID-19 relief funding or other emergency relief.