Only three of 45 unhatched sea turtle nests on NC beach survived Hurricane Isaias

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Holden Beach officials announced on Friday that nearly all of the unhatched sea turtle nests on the island were wiped out by Hurricane Isaias.

According to a Facebook post by the town, a total of 45 nests were identified along the Holden Beach shoreline prior to the storm’s arrival.

After Isaias swept through Brunswick County earlier this week, only three of those nests managed to survive the storm’s wrath.

“Turtle Patrol members will monitor these nests with the hope of seeing hatchlings later in the season. And, we will continue to look for signs of new turtle nests each morning,” the post stated.

Sea turtle nesting season on North Carolina beaches typically runs from May to August.