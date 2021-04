RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina is taking steps to make sure people stay cool as the temperatures warm up.

Operation Fan Heat Relief starts May 1 and runs through October 31.

People who are 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can get fans or air conditions to help stay cool during the hotter months of the year.

In 2020, more than 4,800 fans and 29 air conditioners were given away.

If you would like to apply for the program, click here.