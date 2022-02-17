Operation Fighting Jelly Fish: NC man found with heroin, cash, stolen gun gets 15+ years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 50-year-old New Bern man will spend more than 15 years in prison for a litany of drug charges after he was caught during the Department of Justice’s operation “Fighting Jelly Fish,” a news release said Thursday.

Howard Jones was pulled over by Craven County deputies on June 15, 2020. A K-9 alert led them to finding $15,000 in his car. Then, over the next two weeks, deputies and New Bern police conducted a controlled purchase of an ounce of heroin from Jones, the DOJ said.

The day after that controlled purchase, police, deputies, the ATF, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation got a warrant to search the apartment where the purchase was made. They found a secret compartment in the kitchen which had a loaded handgun that was stolen, digital scales, and 7 ounces of heroin, the release said.

In the apartment, they also found $16,000 and a key to safe deposit box in Georgia, the DOJ said.

Jones was arrested at the scene. Six days later, Jones called a family member from jail and asked them to get a key and try to get money for him, but law enforcement went to the bank and seized $10,000 before they could arrive, the release said.

On Thursday, Jones was sentenced to 188 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He also has prior convictions for felony aggravated battery with a firearm, armed home invasion, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and burglary.

The operation was part of “Fighting Jelly Fish,” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.