Orange County manufacturing company to add 400 jobs

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – A manufacturing company is adding 400 jobs in Orange County as it plans to build a new state-of-the-art facility.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners, County Manager’s Office and the Economic Development Department announce the expansion ABB, Inc. manufacturing facility located Mebane.

The Swiss-Swedish multinational company has selected their existing Orange County location to consolidate a significant portion of ABB’s Distribution Services products into one U. S. hub.

This operation currently employs a workforce of over 500 individuals who assemble electrical components.

Over the next five years, the company will invest up to $39.9 million to build a new, state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

This will create 403 new jobs that will provide health and retirement benefits.

“We are excited to see ABB continue to grow and invest in their operations here in Orange County,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Penny Rich. “As one of our largest manufacturing operations, we look forward to the excellent new employment opportunities this corporate expansion will bring to the residents of our community.”

These new positions will offer salaries that are expected to average around $70,000 a year.

The County’s proposed performance-based incentives to ABB, Inc. will be discussed and voted on at a Public Hearing of the County Commissioners, scheduled for July 23.

