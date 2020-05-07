Orange County pursuit ends with fatal officer-involved shooting in Alamance County, officials say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A law enforcement pursuit that began in Orange County ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect in Graham, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Mebane police became “involved in a multi-agency vehicle pursuit” that started in Orange County by Orange County deputies, officials said.

The pursuit ended at approximately 12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of W. Harden Street and N. Maple Street in Graham, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, the suspect got out of the vehicle and showed a weapon. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer each fired their weapon and the suspect was hit and killed, the sheriff’s office said.

No officers were injured.

The deputy and officer involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as per policy. They will remain on leave pending the completion of the investigation.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. The deputy and officer involved in the shooting have not been identified.

