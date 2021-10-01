Orange County’s lead in NC vaccine race shrinks. Why?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County’s lead in North Carolina’s vaccine race got significantly smaller because the state is changing the way it counts those numbers.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said those dose counts now reflect a person’s county of residence — not where the shots were given.

It says a review found a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report was based on the county where a shot was given, and changed its numbers after the federal agency made a similar adjustment.

Most counties saw a change of less than 1 percent in either direction.

But the number of fully vaccinated people credited to Orange County dropped by nearly 16,000 while the rate fell by 11 percentage points.

Still, 69 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated — the best in the state, but less than 3 percentage points ahead of second-place Dare County.