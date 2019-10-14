Orange juice refills lead to customers assaulting NC IHOP employees, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Five people face charges after Asheville police said additional charges for orange juice refills led to customers assaulting IHOP employees

On September 26, a table of 12 finished their meal just before noon and got their checks.

Asheville police said “several members of the party became angry” when they saw extra charges for orange juice refills.

The group was asked to leave the IHOP and several did, police said.

But a few remained and began to yell at employees.

The customers flipped a table and assaulted two employees, police said.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Asheville Police Department has identified and charged five total suspects, two of which are juveniles.

Three others are not in custody – all have open warrants for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

Mahogheny Donnielle Fair, 21, of Asheville, stands 5 foot 1 inch and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left forearm reading “Pray for Peace Prepare for War” and one on her upper arm reading “MDF.”

Sonya Renee Fair, 40, of Asheville is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of a cross on her upper arm and one on her right calf reading “Phat Kat.” Sonya Fair is facing an additional charge of defrauding an innkeeper for failure to pay the bill.

Quran Omarri Shabazz, 18, of Asheville is also wanted. A phot of Shabazz was not immediately available.

If anyone has any information on the location of these suspects they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

