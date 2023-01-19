RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 is falling just as fast as it rose.

Just 13 counties had the highest community levels of COVID, according to data updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were just 10 counties in the orange tier during the final week in December, but that spiked to 68 two weeks ago and slipped to 52 last week.

Among those counties in central North Carolina were Edgecombe, Halifax and Wayne.

Wake, Durham and Orange counties were among the 48 that were yellow with medium levels of the virus.

The remaining 39 counties — which includes Cumberland County — were in the green tier with the lowest levels. There were just two green counties two weeks ago.

While the CDC updated its data, it did not, as of Thursday afternoon, update the color-coded map that is generated by those numbers.

The CDC advises people in orange counties to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.

A county moves into the orange, high-level zone if it has more than 200 new cases per week for every 100,000 people who live there, and has either more than ten COVID-19 hospital admissions that week for every 100,000 people, or if 10 percent or more of the people in hospitals have COVID-19.