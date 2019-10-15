Orville Wright bust found on Kill Devil Hills beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The reproduction bust of Orville Wright, which was recently stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial, was found Tuesday afternoon on the beach in Kill Devil Hills, according to a news release.

The bust was stolen and its mounting was damaged between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. The copper reproduction bust had been located at the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument. It was mounted to a heavy granite base that was toppled over and damaged during the theft.

The National Park Service released a timeline of events leading up to the recovery of the bust:

At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a Kill Devil Hills beach visitor called the Dare County non-emergency line to report that the reproduction Orville Wright bust was “tucked” into the dunes.

A Kill Devil Hills Officer was dispatched and arrived on the scene at 3:36 p.m. The National Park Service arrived on the scene shortly after the Kill Devil Hills Officer confirmed that it was the stolen bust of Orville Wright.

The Orville Wright bust was found near 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills.

“While we are pleased that the bust of Orville Wright has been found, we are fully investigating this incident in order to determine who stole the bust and caused damage to its granite mounting base,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

National Park Service Rangers say they will continue investigating the theft of the bust and the damage to its granite mounting base.

Homeowners and business owners in the area of the Wright Brothers National Memorial and 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail are encouraged to review security camera footage and report any suspicious activity from the night of October 12th through the afternoon of October 15th. To report tips, contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB).

Photo of the reproduction Orville Wright bust found on the beach in Kill Devil Hills, NC. NPS Photo

