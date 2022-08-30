The unnamed otter pups at the Fort Fisher Aquarium (NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some cute names for some cute pups.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher decided on three names for the otter pups at the location. After two weeks of voting, with numbers that totaled more than 14,000 entries, the names of the community chosen for the female trio of small-clawed otter pups are Stella, Mae and Selene.

The names all have meanings as well with Stella being Latin for “Star”, Mae is for the Thai goddess of water, and Selene being Greek for “Moon.”

The otter pups were born on May 21, the aquarium reports.

You can also check out the new otter pups by reservation at the aquarium. For more information about these cute little Otter pups, click here.