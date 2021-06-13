‘Our hearts are broken’: NC police say after officer presumed dead in house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A sergeant with the Greenville Police Department is presumed dead after a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the police department, crews responded to a fire call around 4 a.m. at Greenville police Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden.

Crews recovered a body inside the home. Responders presume it is McInerney’s body, although a medical examiner has not confirmed it.

“Please keep Mac’s family — blood and blue — in your prayers. Our hearts are broken,” a statement from Greenville police said.

The cause of death and cause of the fire is still under investigation. The brick two-story home sustained major damage from the fire with the ceiling and walls collapsed in some areas.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at Chief Holtzman’s request, with the assistance of the ATF and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

“We promise to keep everyone updated once we receive official confirmation,” the Greenville police statement said.