‘Our state deserves better:’ NC lawmakers speak out on Rep. Greg Murphy’s deleted insensitive tweet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy is facing criticism on social media regarding a recent tweet toward a Muslim congresswoman.

On Friday, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted in response to the recent attack near the U.S. Capitol that left one police officer and the suspect dead.

Omar’s tweet received a slew of criticisms, including a now-deleted response from Murphy. His response included a remark about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

On Monday, the North Carolina Democratic Party called on the state’s Republicans to condemn the statement and for Murphy to apologize.

“Our state deserves better from their elected officials, no matter how fiercely they may disagree with others on policy. Invoking 9/11 to insult a Muslim member of Congress is beyond insensitive — it is racist, dangerous, and perpetuates hate rooted in lies,” a statement from the NCDP reads. “North Carolina Democrats call on the NC GOP to condemn his statement, and on Rep. Murphy to apologize immediately for his abhorrent comments. They have no place in North Carolina.”

This is not the first time Murphy has faced criticism for deleted tweets. He made a reference to now Vice President Kamala Harris before last November’s election that received a lot of negative response. He is now, again, receiving a tremendous amount of backlash.