Outer Banks plunged into the dark after power outage hits islands

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Vacationers and others at the Outer Banks were without power for several hours Saturday morning after a problem related to a power company on the mainland, officials said.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative in a statement Saturday morning said power was restored to most of Hatteras Island and all of Ocracoke Island after the outage was first reported around 6:50 a.m.

The company says the communities of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo had power restored just before noon.

The cooperative has 7,600 customers on Hatteras Island. It attributed the outage to a problem on Dominion Energy’s system, which provides power north of the Oregon Inlet.

“The cause of the outage affecting Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands is on Dominion’s side,” Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said in a tweet.

The cooperative said crews repaired the final problem after working at a substation in Waves.

This is one of the busiest periods for the Outer Banks because of the approaching Fourth of July holiday.

A days-long power outage in the summer of 2017 that affected Hatteras and Ocracoke led to mandatory evacuations.

