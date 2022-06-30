HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Outer Banks and Dare County released locations and start times for Fourth of July firework shows, as well as reminders where in Dare County those explosives are illegal.

The Outer Banks will shoot off fireworks from four locations on Monday with start times all within 30 minutes from each other beginning at 9 p.m.

Each link provides specific details about each show.

Additionally, Dare County is reminding beach-goers that fireworks are illegal in all parts of Duck, Southern Shores, Nags Head, Manteo, Hatteras Island and specific labeled parts of Dare County.

But, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and unincorporated areas on Roanoke Island and the mainland village of Dare county do allow fireworks.