Santa bringing Christmas to the coast (Photo by Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP) (Photo by IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images).

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WNCN) – Dare County and the coast of the Outer Banks are working to help children in need this holiday season.

The Outer Banks is participating in the Angel Gift Program for northern beaches that runs through Kitty Hawk, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Manteo through Dec. 10.

“The Northern Beaches Angel Gift Program is a joint collaboration between the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services and the Outer Banks Woman’s Club to provide gifts for children who are in need within Dare County,” the county’s government said.

In order to sponsor a child in need, anyone can pick an “angel” off the eight public location trees or seven churches. The “angel” will have the child’s request(s).

“Angels” can be picked up at:

OBX Chevrolet Buick in Kitty Hawk;

Outer Banks Family YMCA in Nags Head;

Publix in Kill Devil Hills;

Walmart in Kitty Hawk;

WRV in Kitty Hawk;

Nags Head Links Golf Club Dining Room;

Manteo Library in Manteo;

Cockeyed Clams;

Our Lady of the Seas Catholic Church;

Cape Hatteras Baptist Church;

Little Grove United Methodist Church;

Hatteras United Methodist Church;

Saint John United Methodist Church;

Hatteras Island Christian Fellowship;

Buxton United Methodist Church.

Dropoffs stopped at churches on Dec. 1, but people can still drop off unwrapped, purchased items at the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills until Saturday.