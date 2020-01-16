Outer Banks surfer survives getting bitten by a shark

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – On the Outer Banks, two friends now have something to joke about.

A 26-year-old surfer in Rodanthe, Sam Horne, was bitten by what is believed to be a shark. He was out in the ocean surfing around 2 p.m. Monday when he was bitten. He needed to get 21 stitches in his foot.

“I told Sam ‘better you than me buddy,'” Horne’s friend Kane Heller said Wednesday with a laugh.

Easy to laugh now, but not so much in the face of terror.

“People always say in shark attacks it happens so fast,” Horne said.

Horne and Heller were surfing Monday off the Rodanthe coast. It was great day to be on the water, but they got an instant reminder of what lurks below.

“I was sitting on my board looking out waiting for a set to come,” Horne said.

“All [of] the sudden he just screamed,” Heller said.

“I felt a bite on my foot,” Horne said. “I hopped up and screamed and laid on my board, looked at my buddy Kane, and said ‘Man I just got bit by a shark.'”

“I was just telling Sam to paddle a couple times,” Heller said. “He was like ‘Kane don’t leave me.’ I said ‘I’m not leaving you man, but you have to paddle.'”

They say it felt like forever to get back on the sand.

“We got up on the beach and I walked up to my buddy and gave him a hug, because we made it in,” Horne said. “I looked and was like how bad is it? He was like ‘It’s not good don’t look down.'”

The shark no doubt left its mark. Horne needed 21 stitches to close up the wounds, but should make a full recovery.

“I definitely find myself lucky for what little bit happened,” Horne said.

Despite the bite, Horne said he can’t wait to heal and get back out on the water.

