KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kill Devil Hills teen has been charged with two felony drug offenses including possession of fentanyl.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Dare County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a knock and talk off of information they had received about a residence on Ocean Bay Boulevard in Kill Devil Hills having illegal narcotics inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Nineteen-year-old Adriana Sky Parker was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was placed in the Dare County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics and K-9 divisions, along with Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head police assisted with the search warrant,.