MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Outer Banks traffic stop for speeding turned into drug charges for an Edgecombe County woman.

On April 26 around 9:15 p.m., Dare County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 64 near the Virginia Dare Bridge Rest Area on Roanoke Island, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, deputies established probable cause to search the vehicle and an amount of fentanyl, percocet, valium and drug paraphernalia was found and seized, deputies said.

Lindsey Danielle McLawhorn, 27, of Macclesfield, was charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I controlled substance,

Possession of schedules II and IV controlled substances and

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

McLawhorn was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Macclesfield is about 14 miles southwest of Tarboro.