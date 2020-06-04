Outrage after video footage of Charlotte police tactics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department is coming under criticism after a video appears to show officers using chemical agents on demonstrators who were boxed in while protesting the death of George Floyd.
The video was recorded by Justin LaFrancois, co-founder and publisher of the alternative Charlotte newspaper Queen City Nerve.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are reviewing whether proper policy was followed during the confrontation between officers and protesters in downtown Charlotte on Tuesday night.
The video appears to show police using chemical agents to disperse them, and when protesters turned to run in the other direction, officers blocked their path.
