Photo of drugs, money and gun seized (Source: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MARSHALL, N.C. (WSPA) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, deputies stopped the vehicle due to an expired registration.

During the stop, deputies found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, $685, and around 104 grams or 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine.

Geoffrey Grant Griffey Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of trafficking schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sriving while license revoked

Griffey Jr. is currently in the Madison Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.