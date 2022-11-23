RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California.

A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding approximately 230 pounds of marijuana.

Da Hu and Hailiang Hu, both 31, both of California, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana. They received $200,000 secured bonds.