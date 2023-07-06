CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Dozens of people were cited or arrested, and four firearms were seized following fights that broke out during the SkyShow in Charlotte on July 4.

Multiple videos captured the violence that broke out Tuesday night near Poplar Street. Queen City News crews were at the scene when these fights began.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said unsupervised juveniles and teenagers began to disrupt the fireworks show Tuesday night. While police responded to multiple disturbances, officers arrested and/or cited 32 people, including 17 juveniles and 15 adults.

In addition, the parents/guardians of 15 arrested juveniles were cited and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The age range of the juveniles was 13 to 17 years old. Four firearms were also seized by officers, officials said.

“I will tell you also that’s not who Charlotte is, and that’s not what we represent,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “A few people who decided to come out into the crowd last night for the main purpose of disrupting a festive event with peaceful people who were out there just to enjoy the holidays caused so much disruption that people couldn’t enjoy it fully like they wanted to.”

The department’s entire press conference on the incident can be watched below:

No serious injuries were reported; however, authorities said two officers sustained minor injuries due to the disruption.

“Officers arrived on the scene quickly and were properly staffed with numerous assets and personnel dedicated to diffusing this situation,” said Jennings. “These men and women performed very admirably under very tense and challenging circumstances.”

The Charlotte Knights reported the largest attendance in history for Tuesday night’s game at Truist Field. The annual uptown Charlotte fireworks show took place after the Knights’ game.

More than 10,000 people were outside the baseball field Tuesday night, CMPD said. Dozens ran from the area, hiding inside local businesses, not knowing what was happening before arrests.

“Fourth of July event in Uptown is wrapping up. Strong CMPD presence to ensure safe egress of all attendees. Police have intervened in several fights involving juveniles resulting in numerous arrests and four firearms seized,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said late Tuesday night.

CMPD said they’re looking into whether the firearms seized are legally owned.

Charges from Tuesday night include assault on a government official, affray, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, failure to disperse, possession of a firearm on city property, possession of a pyrotechnic, and intoxicated/disruptive, CMPD said.