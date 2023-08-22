ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces felony drug trafficking charges after Randolph County deputies found over 40 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Sunday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 near mile marker 109 north near Trinity.

Deputies found around 44 pounds of cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle.

Deputies said 60-year-old Antonio Argentine Shaw, who was the driver and only person in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking in cocaine.

Shaw is in the Randolph County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond.