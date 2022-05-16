HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — A distress call that described a dog named “Myla” falling overboard a vessel in Pamlico Sound led to a successful search and rescue over the weekend.

Responding to the call was a Coast Guard crew aboard the CG24508 vessel.

Lookouts spotted movement on the calm waters and once they moved closer, the crew saw it was a dog swimming in their direction, a Facebook post from the Hatteras Inlet U.S. Coast Guard Station said on Sunday.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet photo.

Myla was hauled aboard by two Coast Guardsmen and was given a look-over for any injuries.

The Facebook post said after the checkup, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment from the crew and was reunited with its owners.

Topping off the good news, the crew said, “We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!”