‘Overwhelmed, anxious, and just blessed’: Brunswick County woman recounts surviving deadly tornado

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Brunswick County is speaking out about surviving Monday night’s tornado.

Ashly Kron said she knew severe weather was possible but didn’t realize how bad it was going to get. She lives directly in front of Ocean Ridge and says she narrowly escaped the worst of it.

“I was getting ready to go to bed and it was already raining and a pretty good thunderstorm and lightning storm already. The next thing I knew it got really intense where it was lightning all over and thunder got real bad,” said Kron.

Her phone alerted her of the tornado while she was in bed. At that time her phone went off, her house was shaking and it was really loud outside.

“When the tornado warning went off, I knew it was something. I live alone so I was already pretty scared as it was,” Ashly Kron.

Kron said she is lucky to be alive. She took shelter in her kitchen.

“I have a lot of emotions; overwhelmed, anxious, and just blessed to have survived and made it with no damage,” said Brunswick County home resident, Ashly Kron.

She said debris is everywhere. Her home didn’t withstand any damage but said homes across the street did.

“The wind was crazy. Everything was blowing around. Things were hitting my car. My car’s alarm went off,” said Kron.

The tornado occurred Monday just before Midnight and left three people dead and ten people injured.