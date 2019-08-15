Owner of NC car wash decides to keep — not cut down — centuries-old oak trees

These oak trees may be removed to make way for a car wash (WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Centuries-old oak trees will not be torn down to make room for a car wash in Ogden, according to the owner of the property.

“We are going to keep the trees,” said Danny York, of Calibur Capital. “We never want to cut down beautiful trees if we can avoid it.”

York said he received many phone calls and emails about plans for the property at 7032 Market Street.

“It’s a great grassroots campaign that we respect,” he said.

We first reported Tuesday that the Ogden Preservation Group complained to the county about the proposal.

The plans mean Islands Fresh Mex Grill will move out of its building to make way for the car wash. The trees were on the chopping block as well.

York said he submitted a variance to New Hanover County, asking for changes to the planned footprint of Calibur Car Wash to allow the trees to stay.

“We want to be a partner and a good steward as we enter a community,” York said.

New Hanover County planning director Wayne Clark issued the following statement regarding the project Wednesday evening:

“After conversations with the developer, they shared an updated conceptual drawing with us today that would eliminate the request to remove any oak trees from the site. It would potentially relocate one small oak tree on the site, but all other oak trees would remain. This new proposal will go to the Zoning Board of Adjustment in September before moving forward.”

