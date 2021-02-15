Pace of COVID-19 vaccines picks up in NC, but still a long way to go

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has increased by 20 percent since last month, potentially shaving months off the time it could take to inoculate every interested adult in the state, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

Two months into the challenging job of delivering those two shots to every adult who wants them, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported a total of nearly 1.8 million doses administered.

More than 1.6 million of those have come from North Carolina providers with another 163,000 via the federal long-term care program with CVS and Walgreens.

And after a slow start, the state has reported at least 250,000 doses administered in each of the last four weeks with complete data, and has averaged roughly 40,000 shots per day during that time frame. It represents a significant increase over the approximately 33,000 shots each day that it averaged a month ago.

Yet the total number of shots is only a fraction — 11 percent — of the total needed for each of the state’s roughly 8 million adults with the two doses necessary for full vaccination. Neither of the two vaccines currently on the market are authorized for people younger than 18.

“If we continue at the pace we’re on right now, it’s going to take quite a while to vaccinate everyone,” said Paul Delamater, a health geographer and professor at the University of North Carolina, and the architect of nc-covid.org, a website that tracks key COVID-19 data across the state.

If the state maintains its daily average of 40,000, it would take 350 days to administer the approximately 14 million more doses needed to inoculate every adult in the state. That timeline would put the target date in mid-January.

That’s a marked improvement from last month, when similar calculations found it could take until April 2022 to reach that benchmark.

Another 20 percent increase in doses administered could cut a few more months off that time frame, with a bump to 48,000 doses per day bringing it down to about 275 days — or, in mid-November.

“We’re crunching the same numbers and doing it on a more local level and realize that even though it’s impressive what we’ve been able to do, we need to be able to do even more to really get to where we want to be quickly,” said Dr. Erica Pettigrew, the medical director of the UNC Medical Center’s COVID vaccine clinic.

Delamater is in the process of adding a tool to his comprehensive website to estimate and further analyze those time frames that could be involved in inoculating the state’s adult population.

“That’s one of the things that I’m interested in,” Delamater said. “Looking at how many people we’ve vaccinated, how many people we think we can vaccinate every day and how long will it take to kind of get where want if we can continue at this pace.”

According to a vaccine tracker produced by Bloomberg News, North Carolina is doing as well as — if not better — than its neighboring states.

North Carolina has given 15.6 doses for every 100 people in its population of 10.5 million, slightly below the 15.9 doses per capita given in Virginia but noticeably better than Tennessee (14.7), South Carolina (13.7) and Georgia (13.5).

More than 4 percent of North Carolina’s population has received both doses, according to the tracker — better than Virginia (3.8 percent), South Carolina (3.3 percent) and Georgia (3.6 percent) but trailing Tennessee (4.7 percent).