Pack of ATVs swarms NC town, dirt bike rider dies in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after an accident involving a dirt bike on West Boulevard.

Police say Michael Bernard Adams died after he crashed Sunday night as a CMPD officer tried to make a traffic stop involving a group of ATVs and dirt bikes.

The crash followed reports of people on ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly around Charlotte.

Just before 8 p.m., police say a woman reported being physically assaulted at a Bojangles’ on West Boulevard after a group of people on ATV’s and dirt bikes surrounded her vehicle and hit it, causing damage.

Later that night, an officer on a dual sport bike saw a group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes and attempted to stop them.

According to police, the bike driven by Adams ran off the side of the road, hit a curb and crashed into a concrete pillar. Police say there is no evidence the officer’s sport bike made contact with Adams’ bike and he was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.

We’re also told the rest of the riders in the group didn’t stay on scene. This crash remains under investigation.

