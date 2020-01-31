Painter shot in chest by person answering door at NC apartment complex after arriving to work on a unit

Breaking News
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A painter was shot in the chest at a High Point apartment complex Thursday morning after arriving to work on a unit, according to High Point Police.

The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. at 802 Lakecrest Ave. at the Chatham Woods Apartments.

In a 911 call, a man tells dispatch that he shot someone through his door because the thought he was “trying to get in my house.”

According to High Point police, a painter, hired by the complex, came by to do a job at a unit. The painter knocked on the door of a tenant, then the owner of the unit opened the door and shot the painter in the chest, police said.

Authorities have the suspect in custody.

The painter, identified as Byron Castillo, 48, of Winston-Salem, is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877.

