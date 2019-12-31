Pair charged after NC grandmother killed in dog attack, 2 grandchildren injured

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW/AP) – Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman in a dog attack in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Brenda and Carey Walters were arrested in the death of Esta Currier, who was attacked by Rottweilers.

Currier died after she was attacked by a dog at a home in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Marietta on December 10, 2018.

Currier’s 9- and 7-year-old grandchildren were also hurt in the attack. They were taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence, South Carolina for treatment.

The four dogs involved in the attack were shot by deputies during the incident.

In late January 2019, three more dogs were seized. The dogs were taken from a home in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Fairmont.

“The investigation revealed that the owners of the dogs were still in possession of other dogs that had cautions on their records and their rabies shots were not up to date,” a news release at the time said.

Brenda and Carey Walters are charged with involuntary manslaughter and at last check were in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond each.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now