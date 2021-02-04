Pair of earthquakes hit Sparta months after damaging quake felt across North Carolina

SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — The town of Sparta is again feeling the tremors of an earthquake, months after an earthquake that left damage across the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday centered about a half a mile southwest of Sparta.

Then, at 11:33 p.m., another struck, this time a 2.1 magnitude earthquake about 2 and a half miles southeast of Sparta.

On Aug. 9, 2020, the town was hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, and the damage left behind was worse than initially thought, according to the Town of Sparta.

“We are hearing continuous rumbles throughout our community here in town and in Alleghany County, but we thank the Good Lord to this day that there have been no injuries or fatalities,” Mayor Wes Brinegar said during an October news conference.

The Town of Sparta had received more than 500 reports of damage, and about 60 of these cases have been categorized as “major damage,” meaning they lost 40% or more in value.

The area felt eight tremors before the earthquake, as well as 20 aftershocks.

The 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina.

The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem and 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.

Many who felt the earthquake said it lasted 10-15 seconds.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta was the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.