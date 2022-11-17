Pip, one of two Loggerhead hatchlings in the care of the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher. (Courtesy NCAFF)

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WNCN) — Weighing less than half-a-pound each, two Loggerhead turtle hatchlings named Pip and Scout are already splashing their way into people’s hearts.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is home for Pip and Scout, as it is for many hatchlings who do not make their initial trek to the ocean.

Pip and Scout are both survivors, according to an announcement from the aquarium on Thursday. They were each found during nest excavations at Carolina Beach and Fort Fisher.

The names, as you may wonder, came from ideas of the aquarium staff then favorites were narrowed down by the votes of students across the state.

Scout (Photo courtesy NC Aquariums) Pip (Photo courtesy NC Aquariums)

“It is important to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher to foster connections to aquatic life for students, and engaging them in voting for the turtles’ names is a great way to do that,” said Andy Gould, education curator, NCAFF.

Pip and Scout can be found at the aquarium, taking turns in the Loggerhead Conservation Habitat. The aquarium’s announcement said the pair will help to inspire both appreciation and conservation of aquatic environments in North Carolina and beyond.

“Inspiring the next generation to tell the story of loggerhead sea turtles like Pip and Scout bolsters our work to save this protected species,” Gould added.

If you’re interested in learning more about Pip, Scout, and other hatchlings and how you can help protect sea turtles, visit the NC Aquariums website.