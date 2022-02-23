NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pamlico County man previously convicted of 14 state felonies will spend more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that Antonio Rashon Quarles, 33, of Oriental, received a 63-month prison sentence. His plea to one count of possessing a firearm while a felon came last March.

According to records and statements from court, Quarles was on probation when officers received a tip in November 2019 that he had a gun and was distributing drugs. GPS data from his monitoring device showed he violated curfew and entered high-crime areas he was told to avoid, prosecutors said.

A search of his home found a Star .25 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with eight rounds and with a serial number that was partially scratched off, they said.

Prosecutors say his rap sheet includes common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, being a felon in possession of a firearm and larceny.