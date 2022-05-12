WINTERVILLE, N.C (WNCT/WNCN) – Everyone loves pancakes. And that love of pancakes has helped contribute more than $1.6 million to help the lives of children throughout Greenville and Pitt County in North Carolina through University City Kiwanis.

The University City Kiwanis Club held a pancake fundraiser on May 12 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain at Jack Minges Unit in Winterville.

“Pancake Day is a great day for fellowship and raising funds and awareness of all the great activities the Boys and Girls Club provides for our local youth,” Jake Allen, the University City Kiwanis Club President, said. “For years Kiwanis has been a supporter and donor for the Boys & Girls Club, and we look forward to being able to continue these efforts in the future.”

Pancake and sausage plates were $7 with all proceeds going to the five Boys & Girls Clubs locations in Pitt County.

Events like this are held throughout eastern North Carolina, and the state, to help NC youth.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.